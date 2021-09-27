TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TriMas worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

