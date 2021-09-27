Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at CLSA

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by CLSA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

