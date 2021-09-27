TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $61.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.75 million to $62.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $284.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $712.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

