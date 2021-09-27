TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueBlue.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TBI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 168,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueBlue (TBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.