Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TUWOY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 353,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $832.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

