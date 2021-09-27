Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.36

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 1003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.