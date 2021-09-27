Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.36

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 1003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.