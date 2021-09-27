Twin Tree Management LP Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,791 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 19,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

