Ubiq Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $24,869.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

