UBS Group Initiates Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.22.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.00. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $157.27 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.