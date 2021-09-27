UBS Group Initiates Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.22.
LHC Group stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.00. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $157.27 and a 52 week high of $236.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
