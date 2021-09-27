UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey Sells 30,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

