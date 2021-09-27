UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Barclays began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.