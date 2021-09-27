UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $49.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.04 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $189.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,179,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 469,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,919,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

