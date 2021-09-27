Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.39.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.