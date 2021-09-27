United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Head to Head Review

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

This table compares United Microelectronics and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97% VIA optronics -4.62% -10.89% -5.32%

3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.79 $814.13 million $0.42 28.55 VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.96 -$4.13 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Microelectronics and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86 VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 39.12%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.57%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats VIA optronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.