UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UNH opened at $407.08 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

