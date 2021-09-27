Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $142.52 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

