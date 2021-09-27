Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 3.8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.32 and last traded at $137.13. 11,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,774,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 505.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 177.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

