Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,998,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,115,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 102,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,440. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

