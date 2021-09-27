Validity (VAL) Price Tops $5.47 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Validity has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $416,949.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.47 or 0.00012969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00435306 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,406,568 coins and its circulating supply is 4,404,923 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

