Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 369 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 131.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after buying an additional 279,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after buying an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

