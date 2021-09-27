Van ECK Associates Corp Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

