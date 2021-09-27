Van ECK Associates Corp Has $46,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock worth $46,754,752. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.23 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

