Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.56.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

