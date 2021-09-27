Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 840,873 shares.The stock last traded at $67.57 and had previously closed at $67.66.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
