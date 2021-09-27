Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 840,873 shares.The stock last traded at $67.57 and had previously closed at $67.66.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.