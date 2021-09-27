Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,931.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.30. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.79 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

