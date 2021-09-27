Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,774,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.11. 21,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,780. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.