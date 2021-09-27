Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

