VeChain (VET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $308.45 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $308.45 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00017843 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003257 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.