Verasity Market Cap Reaches $130.75 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $130.75 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00103436 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.