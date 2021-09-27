Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 7,787 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VRNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. 15,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
