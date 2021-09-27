Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 7,787 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. 15,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

