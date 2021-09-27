Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.49. 2,327,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.