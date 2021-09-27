Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.55

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 1531996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.41.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.