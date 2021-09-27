Vidulum Reaches Market Capitalization of $216,051.50 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $216,051.50 and approximately $414.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004674 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

