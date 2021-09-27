Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

