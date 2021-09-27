Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 109,395.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 23.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

