Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VNNVF. DZ Bank lowered Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.