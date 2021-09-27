W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.052 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 204.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

