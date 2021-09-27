Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,118,987 shares of company stock worth $2,162,036,158. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

