Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Watsco were worth $164,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 65.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $276.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,886. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

