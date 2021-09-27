WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.31. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

WDFC traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $230.35. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,816. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WD-40 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

