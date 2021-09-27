WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

