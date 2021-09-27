Wedbush Comments on Guild Holdings’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guild in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.26 million and a PE ratio of 1.64. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

