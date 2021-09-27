Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rightmove (RTMVY)

Rightmove (OTCMKTS: RTMVY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2021 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/15/2021 – Rightmove is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Rightmove had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2021 – Rightmove had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/23/2021 – Rightmove had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2021 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2021 – Rightmove was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2021 – Rightmove had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. 50,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Rightmove plc has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

