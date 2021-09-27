WELL (WELL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $651,363.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $65.04 million and $651,363.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00124097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043338 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

