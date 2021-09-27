West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,209 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $146,438,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $146,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG opened at $82.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

