Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1544 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $5.07 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SPGYF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.