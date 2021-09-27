William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

