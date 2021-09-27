WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

