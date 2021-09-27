WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,223 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reading International were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 200.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Reading International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

RDI opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

