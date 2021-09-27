WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,847 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Emerald were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

